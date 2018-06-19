Coach: I Want Georges St-Pierre to Fight Floyd Mayweather

Georges St-Pierre’s coach wants to see his fighter take on Floyd Mayweather.

St-Pierre last competed back in Nov. 2017. He went one-on-one with Michael Bisping for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title. After dropping “The Count,” St-Pierre finished the fight via rear-naked choke in the third round. “Rush” vacated the title the following month.

Now, St-Pierre is back on the sidelines and is only willing to come back for a mega fight. He turned down a bout with Nate Diaz, saying it didn’t make sense and did nothing for his legacy. St-Pierre’s coach Firas Zahabi has a big name in mind for his fighter.

During a recent appearance on the JRE MMA Show, Zahabi explained why he wants to see St-Pierre vs. Mayweather:

“I want Georges to fight Mayweather. I keep bothering Georges ‘you fight Mayweather, you fight him’. He’s like ‘it’s crazy’. I know it’s crazy. They’ll fight at a catch weight. Do you think Mayweather is worried about being concussed? He’s fought all the top punchers in the world. He’s just going to have to worry about Georges’ volume and reach but he can handle himself and Georges can handle himself. But the whole world is going to tune into that one.

“I’m like ‘Georges do it’ but Georges doesn’t want to fight a smaller guy, doesn’t want to call out a smaller guy. So it’s going to have to come from Mayweather. It’s going to have to come from him.”

You can check out the clip of Zahabi explaining why he wants to see St-Pierre vs. Mayweather below:

Mayweather was last seen in action back in Aug. 2017. He defeated Conor McGregor via 10th round TKO. “Money” recently claimed that he wasn’t thinking about fighting at the moment.

Do you have any interest in seeing Georges St-Pierre vs. Floyd Mayweather in any capacity?