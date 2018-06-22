Georges St-Pierre Gets Handled By Sensei With Wrist Lock

Former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre is one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time – and he just got dominated by a wrist lock.

Rush recently took to Instagram and shared a video of himself and his sensei Kristof Midoux messing around on the mat. Midoux used what most would describe as a professional wrestling move on the Canadian, and was actually able to handle him with it.

GSP was noticeably in pain and was dragged down to the mat in the process. You can check out the video here below:

St-Pierre hasn’t fought since November when he won the UFC middleweight title from Michael Bisping. He submitted The Count via rear-naked choke. The Canadian was later forced to vacate the title citing an illness that he’s still getting over. It should be interesting to see what plans the UFC has in store for his Octagon return.

What do you think about St-Pierre getting dominated by his sensei via a wrist lock? Let us know in the comments!