Georges St-Pierre Has Moved On From Potential Super Fight Against Anderson Silva

Georges St-Pierre says he's no longer interested in a showdown with former middleweight champion Anderson Silva because he doesn't have much to gain from fighting him.

For several years the only ‘super fight’ that was ever really discussed in the UFC was a showdown between Georges St-Pierre and Anderson Silva.

At the time, St-Pierre and Silva were both in the midst of long reigns as champions in the welterweight and middleweight divisions respectfully and it seemed like a matchup that could have been the biggest in UFC history.

Unfortunately the fight never came together and the sport moved on without ever seeing St-Pierre take on Silva.

While it appeared there might be renewed interest in the matchup now that St-Pierre is fighting again and Silva was just recently cleared to return to action, it seems the Canadian superstar just isn’t interested any longer.

“Not right now,” St-Pierre told Submission Radio when asked about a potential fight against Silva. “This fight was interesting at a certain point when I had a lot of contenders in my division and this fight if it would have been made, I want it to be made with extra performance enhancing drug testing, which the UFC was not a fan about it because they didn’t want VADA to be part of it, before USADA was in, and also a catch weight. That was my thing.

“Right now I don’t think it’s a win-win situation for me because I have a lot more to lose than to win in fighting right now against Anderson Silva.”

St-Pierre has said that the only fights that interest him at this stage of his career are matchups that would provide him with something to add onto his already impressive legacy.

When St-Pierre returned to action last year, he defeated middleweight champion Michael Bisping to win his second UFC title in a different division.

Lately, St-Pierre seems interested in adding a third belt to his resume after he said a fight against the winner of the upcoming bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor is definitely one he would take.

One thing is for certain, St-Pierre seems to have all but closed the door on ever facing Silva inside the Octagon.

Do you think Georges St-Pierre should fight Anderson Silva or is he right that the matchup doesn’t hold as much significance as it once did? Sound off in the comments and let us know!