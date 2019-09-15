Georges St-Pierre Names His Top Pound-For-Pound Fighters

Georges St-Pierre is one of the greatest fighters of all-time. He is the former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion. When he was fighting he was considered one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the sport.

Now, the Canadian was asked by Helen Yee who he thinks is the top pound-for-pound fighters.

“Khabib Nurmagomedov is there for sure. There’s Jon Jones as well. There’s Henry Cejudo, who I think is very hard to beat. If you look at what he’s accomplished, it’s a lot. So Jon Jones, Henry Cejudo, and Khabib. And let’s not forget about Amanda Nunes. She’s the best female fighter of all time,” St-Pierre said.

Although that is who Georges St-Pierre listed, he says people have different answers as it is subjective and there is no true or right answer.

“This is a subjective question. The thing with mixed martial arts, it’s all subjective. If you ask me who is the fastest man of all time, it’s Usain Bolt,” he said. “It’s objective because there’s a time. If you ask me who is the strongest man in Olympic lifting, we have a record, it’s objective. But because of the subjectivity in MMA, it’s all about opinion. Therefore, there’s no good answer to that.”