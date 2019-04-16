Quote: ‘GSP’ Was The Only Fighter That Didn’t Get Pressured By Dana White

One mixed martial arts (MMA) pundit claims that Georges St-Pierre was the only fighter that didn't get pressured by Dana White.

Georges St-Pierre isn’t only one of the greatest fighters of all time, but one of the best businessmen the fight game has seen. “GSP” reigned as welterweight king from 2008 to 2013. He then vacated the title before retiring for several years. In 2017, St-Pierre returned to the Octagon right into a middleweight title fight against Michael Bisping – which he won.

After winning the middleweight title, St-Pierre vacated the belt due to health concerns. The Canadian kingpin attempted to secure a money fight against lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. After the UFC shot the match-up down, St-Pierre decided to retire on his own terms.

Speaking to the ‘Pull No Punches’ podcast, former UFC middleweight title challenger Patrick Cote sang his fellow Canadian’s praises. Cote suggested that “GSP” was the only fighter that UFC President Dana White couldn’t pressure (via Bloody Elbow):

“The UFC came to Canada because of GSP,” said Cote. “There is no black cloud over his head. There is nothing wrong with that guy. He was pure class inside and outside the cage. He did so much for that sport. The sport is safer and cleaner because of Georges St-Pierre.

“He was the only one who really, really stayed with his own ideas and didn’t get pressured by Dana White. He left for four years, came back, won the [middleweight] title, ‘f—k that, I don’t want the title anymore,’ retired again. That is insane. He is the only one who was able to do that.

“Here in Montreal, he has an anti-bullying foundation that is doing quite well. He is giving back to his community. If you want a role model for your kid to follow, even if you don’t like MMA, watch his path and what he did in that sport.”

What do you make of Cote’s comments on GSP and White?