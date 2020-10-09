Friday, October 9, 2020

Georges St. Pierre Praises Israel Adesanya

By Ian Carey
Georges St. Pierre & Israel Adesanya

MMA legend Georges St. Pierre recently offered heavy praise for UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya. GSP was speaking with ESPN when he revealed that he thinks Izzy is a great athlete, entertainer, and role model.

“He’s fantastic. I watched his fight the other day, he’s amazing,” St-Pierre told ESPN (transcriptions via The Body Lock). “He’s a perfect fighter. He’s clean. Great image, great dancer as well, very entertaining. He’s got it all, he’s got the charisma and everything. He’s a good role model, he has his own style in the way that he does stuff that sometimes shocks people in terms of stuff he does after the fight.”

GSP continued to say that MMA is an entertainment business and Adesanya is doing very well in it.

“But it’s all about ‘love me, hate me but don’t ignore me.’ He has his own style. He’s very entertaining. We live in the entertainment business and our job is to entertain the audience and he’s doing it very, very well.”

GSP also recently spoke to TSN in Canada recently about possibly returning to MMA. According to the former 2-division UFC champion, he’s fairly satisfied with the career he had but sometimes gets the itch to fight again.

“Why step back in? But why not step back in? We only live once,” GSP said. “So that is the question that I am facing now.” 

