Georges St-Pierre Praises Khabib Nurmagomedov’s ‘Masterful’ UFC 254 Performance

Georges St-Pierre was very impressed by Khabib Nurmagomedov’s performance at UFC 254.

In the main event of UFC 254, Nurmagomedov beat Justin Gaethje by second-round submission to defend his lightweight title. After the fight, he announced his retirement from the sport and received praise from St-Pierre.

“It was a masterful performance,” St-Pierre said to ESPN. “As close as you get of a perfect fight against a very, very tough threat in Justin Gaethje. A lot of people, including myself, was thinking that maybe Justin Gaethje is the answer to Khabib. Maybe Justin Gaethje will be the perfect nemesis to Khabib because of his pedigree in wrestling and in striking.”

St-Pierre says he thought the fight would be a lot closer than what it was, so he was very impressed by Nurmagomedov. Many also thought if the Dagestani champion won, it would set up a superfight between the two for Nurmagomedov’s final fight.

However, Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from the sport and ends his legendary career at 29-0 and goes down as one of the best of all-time. In his career, he also holds wins over Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Rafael dos Anjos among others.

For St-Pierre, with Nurmagomedov now retiring, it likely ends the chances of the Canadian returning. He was only going to come back for the Nurmagomedov fight and that is now out of the picture.