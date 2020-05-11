Georges St-Pierre Reacts To UFC Hall Of Fame Induction

Georges St-Pierre has responded to being inducted in the UFC Hall of Fame.

During the UFC 249 broadcast last night (May 9), it was announced that St-Pierre will headline the UFC Hall of Fame class of 2020. St-Pierre is regarded by many as the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. This July, he will take his rightful place in the UFC Hall of Fame.

Georges St-Pierre Expresses Gratitude For UFC Hall Of Fame Induction

St-Pierre hopped on Twitter to give his reaction to being inducted in the UFC Hall of Fame.

It's a great honour to be inducted to the UFC Hall of Fame. I want to thank Lorenzo & Frank Fertitta, Dana White, the UFC team, my family, coaches, teammates, sponsors & all other collaborators, my opponents & my fans. This amazing journey wouldn't have been possible without you. https://t.co/b6Mc7B1Sxb — Georges St-Pierre (@GeorgesStPierre) May 10, 2020

St-Pierre ended his pro MMA career with a 26-2 record. He avenged his losses to Matt Hughes and Matt Serra. St-Pierre is the most dominant welterweight in UFC history. He had nine successful UFC welterweight title defenses. In the final bout of his career, St-Pierre choked out Michael Bisping to become the UFC middleweight champion.

Over the course of his career, St-Pierre has beaten fellow legends of the sport. That includes fighters such as Matt Hughes, B.J. Penn, Nick Diaz, Michael Bisping, and many more. Many have praised GSP for being a class act as well.

St-Pierre wanted to have at least one more go inside the Octagon. He had been calling for a showdown with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Once UFC president Dana White wouldn’t budge on the idea, St-Pierre announced his retirement.