Georges St-Pierre Says There’s Nothing To Gain From Nick Diaz Rematch

Georges St-Pierre has no interest in returning to the Octagon for a rematch with Nick Diaz.

Back in March 2013, St-Pierre and Diaz did battle in the main event of UFC 158. At the time, St-Pierre was the UFC welterweight champion. “Rush” successfully defended his gold via unanimous decision.

St-Pierre Doesn’t Care For Diaz Rematch

Nick’s brother Nate recently said he’d like to see the rematch. St-Pierre appeared as a guest on Chael Sonnen’s YouTube channel and responded (via BJPenn.com).

“I don’t know what to say… he’s one of my biggest adversaries. Even if we only fought once, we are very different personalities. I think that’s why the clash of the personalities makes it very interesting. But I’m retired now, I don’t want to go back and fight.”

St-Pierre went on to say that a second outing with Diaz wouldn’t benefit him.

“I don’t want to fight his brother, Nick Diaz, it’s not interesting for me. There’s nothing I can gain from that. The risk is not worth the reward… There’s nothing good that can come out of it, even if I win. I think the odds will favor me and expect me to win, and if I lose it will be a complete disaster. I don’t want to put myself into another training camp and make all the sacrifices of a three-month training camp for that type of fight. It’s not worth it for me.”

St-Pierre last competed back in Nov. 2017. He captured the middleweight gold from Michael Bisping in the main event of UFC 217. St-Pierre vacated the title the following month. When St-Pierre’s efforts to get a bout with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov didn’t pan out, he decided to retire.