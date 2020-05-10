Georges St-Pierre To Be Inducted In UFC Hall Of Fame

Georges St-Pierre will take his rightful place in the UFC Hall of Fame.

During the UFC 249 broadcast, it was announced that St-Pierre will be inducted in the UFC Hall of Fame this July. Many consider “Rush” to be the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. GSP ended his career having held UFC middleweight and welterweight gold.

St-Pierre finished his pro MMA career with a stellar 26-2 record. During his career, St-Pierre beat the likes of Michael Bisping, Matt Hughes, B.J. Penn, Nick Diaz, and many more notable names. “Rush” had nine straight successful UFC welterweight title defenses. It’s a record that remains intact today for the 170-pound division.

“Rush” avenged the only two losses in his career. Those were against Matt Hughes and Matt Serra. St-Pierre ended up beating Hughes twice after their first encounter.

St-Pierre had hoped to fight UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. UFC president Dana White wasn’t interested in the matchup as he claims GSP went back on a deal to defend the middleweight title. As a result, St-Pierre decided to retire.