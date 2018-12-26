Georges St-Pierre Unsure If He Wants To Deal With UFC Politics

Georges St-Pierre isn’t fully committed to hanging up his gloves for good, but he also isn’t quite on board with a return either.

St-Pierre was last seen in action back in Nov. 2017. “Rush” challenged Michael Bisping for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title. St-Pierre ended up nabbing a submission victory to capture the gold, becoming one of the few UFC fighters to hold titles in two weight classes. He vacated his championship the following month.

GSP Talks UFC Politics

St-Pierre recently appeared on the Jim & Sam show. He admitted that UFC politics have made him hesitate on returning to action (via Bloody Elbow):

“Yeah, the thing is, I’m at the point that when I train, I feel very confident, I feel strong, I feel very great. I feel better than when I was 25. But sometimes, I hear a lot of BS stuff, and things, and I’m like ‘do I really want to go back into that circle?’ At this point, I think I’m going to take the holidays and think about it, and see what’s going to happen. I understand they have a business to run, but if it’s to go back, and run for another title reign… Can I go back to fight for a title? Then you fight for a title, you have to keep the belt, defend it, and defend it. I don’t want to (put) the whole division on hold.”

St-Pierre has expressed interest in bouts with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, but UFC president Dana White doesn’t like the idea. Time will tell if the UFC and St-Pierre can come to terms.

Do you think we’ll eventually see Georges St-Pierre back inside the Octagon?