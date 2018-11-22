Gerald Meerschaert Says Fighting At UFC Milwaukee Is “One Step Below Winning The Belt” (Exclusive)

It will be a short drive for UFC middleweight Gerald Meerschaert when he steps into the cage on Dec. 15 at UFC on FOX 31.

The Milwaukee native competes for the first time in his hometown since May 2014 when he faces Jack Hermansson. For the Roufusport product, fighting close to home has more meaning to him than most fighters on the roster.

“I was really hoping I would get to fight at home again. I fought in Milwaukee, I think the last time was in 2013 or something like that on a local show [Editors note – It was 2014 against Sam Alvey]. When I saw they [were having the card] in Milwaukee, I figured it would happen. Once I got conformation, I couldn’t [have been] happier. This will be probably just below just getting the [middleweight title].” Meerschaert told MMA News.

Meerschaert (28-9) looks to finish off this year with an undefeated record. The 30-year-old is coming off an impressive comeback victory over Oskar Piechota at The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale, where he submitted him in the second round. The win pushed Meerschaert’s record in the UFC to 4-1 in the octagon, with his lone loss coming against Thiago Santos at UFC 213.

One thing you can bet on in this fight is that it likely won’t go the full three rounds. As the former RFA middleweight champion points out, the stats don’t lie.

“It’s going to be a finish for sure. I think I have like a 96% finishing rate or something like that. I have only like two or three decisions in almost 40 fights. It’s kind of live by the sword or die by the sword. I would like another knockout or TKO, I always say that and they always end up taking a beating until I choke them. Smart money is probably on the submission but I’d like to get the knockout.”

UFC on FOX 31 takes place Dec. 15 at Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center in Milwaukee, WI. The main event features a rematch in the lightweight division as Kevin Lee looks for revenge against Al Iaquinta.