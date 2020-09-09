Gerald Meerschaert Finds It ‘Disrespectful’ The UFC Has Double-Booked Khamzat Chimaev

Gerald Meerschaert isn’t too happy with the UFC double-booking Khamzat Chimaev.

On September 19, Meerschaert is set to fight Chimaev, but the UFC has already announced he will be fighting Demian Maia on Fight Island if he wins.

So, for Meerschaert he doesn’t like the fact the UFC has double-booked his opponent. He also isn’t impressed with the Swede’s UFC wins.

“Yeah, I keep saying it every time someone asks me. I find it disrespectful,” Meerschaert said to “The Bash” podcast (h/t BJPENN.com). “I find it disrespectful that the promotion can just line this up and put it out there in public. And I think it’s disrespectful that Chimaev is like completely ok with like, ‘Okay just line this up, I’ll beat him, I don’t got to cut a lot of weight and then I’ll go fight somebody else.

“So far in the UFC you’ve fought (Rhys McKee) a lightweight who came up to welterweight for his debut and didn’t look that great. And then you fought (John Phillips) a middleweight who had a rough weight cut and really isn’t that dangerous on the ground. He’s only dangerous if you stand up and slug with him,” Meerschaert added. “And now you’re gonna fight a middleweight who’s gonna be bigger, stronger, and my technique’s going to be way better in the grappling department. So to think that you can start setting up fights afterward against (Demian Maia) a guy who, by the way, I’m tied with for most submissions in the middleweight division, if it’s not disrespectful then I don’t know what is.”

Gerald Meerschaert is a sizeable underdog in this fight but he expects to end the hype train and not allow Chimaev to fight Maia.