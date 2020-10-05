Monday, October 5, 2020

Germaine De Randamie Releases Statement Following Victory Over Julianna Pena

By Ian Carey
Germaine de Randamie

Germaine de Randamie submitted Julianna Pena in the 2nd round of their fight at UFC Fight Island 4. It was her first bout since being defeated by Amanda Nunes for the UFC bantamweight championship at UFC 245. Her UFC record now sits at 7-2, with both her losses coming to Nunes.

‘The Iron Lady’ took to Instagram to thank her team following her win at UFC Fight Island 4:

As it concerns what is next for the de Randamie, there are some suggesting a rematch with Holly Holm could be in the works.

Holly Holm vs Germaine De Randamie II?

The possibility of a rematch between Holly Holm and Germaine De Randamie was brought up during the post-fight press conference from UFC Fight Island 4. De Randamie defeated Holm via unanimous decision at UFC 208 in 2017. The fight was for the inaugural UFC women’s featherweight belt. De Randamie would be stripped of the title for refusing to defend it against Cris Cyborg, however.

Holm was asked about a potential rematch with de Randamie at the post-event press conference this weekend.

“That’s definitely an option,” Holm said to reporters following UFC Fight Island 4. “That’s something that I think everybody felt like her and I would meet up in there again. So we’ll see where it goes from here.”

