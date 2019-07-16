Germaine de Randamie Says ‘It Would Be An Honor’ To Fight Amanda Nunes Again

Back in 2013, Amanda Nunes took on Germaine de Randamie at UFC: Salute the Troops. There, the Brazilian knocked out de Randamie via elbows in the first round.

Since then, both de Randamie and Nunes have captured UFC gold. Nunes won the bantamweight title at UFC 200 and had held it ever since. While de Randamie won the inaugural featherweight title at UFC 208 as she beat Holly Holm by decision. But, was later stripped and Cris Cyborg then won it, before Amanda Nunes captured that title as well.

Now, de Randamie is the top contender at bantamweight, especially after beating Aspen Ladd at UFC Sacramento. And, the 35-year-old would like to rematch Nunes for the title next.

“When I landed in Holland, a couple of people sent me a video that Chael Sonnen did…he wanted to know if I’d accept a fight with Amanda—of course I would accept a fight with Amanda,” de Randamie told MMA Fighting’s Eurobash podcast. “Everyone knows, for me it would be an honor to be in the cage with such great champion. It would be honor to try to redeem [my loss to her].”

What she remembers from that fight is Nunes took her down and dominated her. But, she knows she is a much better fighter than that and is eager to test her skills against Nunes. And, she knows she can beat the champ-champ.

“I got the utmost respect for her,” de Randamie concluded. “I said it the other day, there is no doubt about it, she is a true champion and she is one of the best ever. But everyone is beatable, I keep saying that.”