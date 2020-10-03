Germaine de Randamie: The UFC Has Not Shown Me Any Respect

Former UFC featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie believes the UFC has not shown her any respect in spite of what she has accomplished in her fighting career.

As Germaine de Randamie braces herself to compete against Julianna Pena in a few hours at UFC on ESPN 16, she will be fighting with one primary purpose: to enjoy the thrill of competition. De Randamie is not burdened by the sometimes crushing weight that fighters carry when they push themselves to win championship gold. No, de Randamie has already been there, done that. And she is not fighting for respect, either. Because despite being a former champion who seven years into her UFC run and over two decades into her combat sports career has still managed to occupy the #1 ranking, de Randamie does not feel the UFC has shown her the proper respect.

“Rankings don’t mean anything,” de Randamie said at UFC on ESPN 16 media day. “With all due respect, I’m still ranked #1 and I’m fighting not even the co-main event. I’m fighting the fight before the co-main event on Holly and Irena Aldana. I mean, seriously, the UFC has not really shown me any respect in that kind of way or form. That’s the honest truth.”

Germaine de Randamie and Julianna Pena are ranked #1 and #4 respectively, while Holly Holm and Irena Aldana are ranked #2 and #6. And to add insult to injury, neither of the co-main eventers, Yorgan de Castro and Carlos Felipe, are currently ranked at all. All things considered, it’s understandable why de Randamie would feel disrespected, but she plans on entering the Octagon tonight without any negative vibes accompanying her.

“Honestly, I really, really love fighting and the competition,” de Randamie said. “And if they give me another shot, I’ll take it. If they don’t, I’m fine with just having fun in there.”

UFC on ESPN 16’s main card will be broadcast simultaneously on ESPN and ESPN+ beginning at 10:30 PM Eastern.

