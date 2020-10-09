Friday, October 9, 2020

Germaine de Randamie Will Retire If She Loses To Amanda Nunes Again

By Cole Shelton
Germaine de Randamie

Germaine de Randamie has upped the stakes for a potential trilogy bout with Amanda Nunes.

de Randamie and Nunes first fought in 2013 with Nunes winning by TKO. They then had their rematch at UFC 245 for the title with the Brazilian dominating the fight to defend her belt.

Now, after Germaine de Randamie beat Julianna Pena she is hoping to get the trilogy with Nunes.

“If I get another shot at Amanda and she beats me, I’ll retire right then and there on the spot. I will forever stay second best,” de Randamie said to MMAFighting. “If she beats me again, I will retire on the spot. There would be nothing left to do. She’s the only one that beat me fair and square. No problem, she’s the true champion. If the third time I can’t beat her, it is what it is.

“If she beats me, I will retire with my head held high. I’m second best. She’s the best, but I still believe I can beat her. Every piece of me tells me I can beat her, and I have the utmost respect for the champ. But if she beats me again, that will be the end of my MMA career. I’ve done it all. I’ve seen it all. That just means I can’t beat her.”

Whether or not Germaine de Randamie will get a third crack at Amanda Nunes is to be seen. Yet, if she does, the stakes will be high for GDR.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube
ViaMMAFighting

Trending Articles

UFC

Tony Ferguson on Failed UFC 254 Negotiations: Chandler Offered More Money

Tony Ferguson has come forward to present his side of why he is not competing at UFC 254, and it all comes...
Read more
MMA

Conor McGregor Wants To Fight Dustin Poirier At UFC 255

Conor McGregor says he has accepted an offer from the UFC to fight Dustin Poirier. He also noted, however, that he told...
Read more
UFC

Tony Ferguson Eyes Welterweight Run, Nick Diaz Fight

Tony Ferguson is eager to return to action, even if it means leaving the lightweight division for his original home at 170.
Read more
UFC

Michael Chiesa Explains Why Taking Khamzat Chimaev Fight Isn’t A Smart Move

Michael Chiesa believes fighting Khamzat Chimaev right now isn't a smart move for a lot of welterweight contenders. Ever...
Read more
UFC

Georges St-Pierre Confident Nick Diaz Still Has What It Takes To Be A UFC Champion

Georges St-Pierre believes Nick Diaz still has what it takes to be a UFC champion. Diaz has been hinting...
Read more

Latest MMA News

UFC

Jorge Masvidal & Donald Trump Jr. Launch “Fighters Against Socialism” Bus Tour

The "Fighters Against Socialism" bus tour kicks off this Sunday with Donald Trump Jr. and Jorge Masvidal. The tour is part of...
Read more
UFC

Germaine de Randamie Will Retire If She Loses To Amanda Nunes Again

Germaine de Randamie has upped the stakes for a potential trilogy bout with Amanda Nunes. de Randamie and Nunes...
Read more
Bellator

Fabricio Werdum Provides Update On Negotiations for Fedor Emelianenko Rematch

Fabricio Werdum is currently a free agent and says the talks are progressing to have the rematch with Fedor Emelianenko.
Read more
Bellator

Michael Page Wants Rematch With Douglas Lima, Will Follow Him To Middleweight

Michael Page is still focused on getting his rematch with Douglas Lima. Page and Lima fought at the welterweight...
Read more
Bellator

Bellator 248 Weigh-In Results

Bellator is set to hold Bellator 248 and Bellator Euro Series 10 on Oct. 10 in Paris, France. In...
Read more
MMA

Georges St. Pierre Praises Israel Adesanya

MMA legend Georges St. Pierre recently offered heavy praise for UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya. GSP was speaking with ESPN when he...
Read more
MMA

Jon Jones Reveals Why He Hid Under Cage From Drug Testers

Most MMA fans have heard the story about Jon Jones allegedly hiding from Nevada State Athletic Commission drug testers. Some versions of...
Read more
UFC

RDA Out of UFC 254, Makhachev Suggests Chandler As Replacement

Rafael dos Anjos will not be competing at UFC 254 against Islam Makhachev after contracting the coronavirus. Rafael dos...
Read more
UFC

Tony Ferguson Eyes Welterweight Run, Nick Diaz Fight

Tony Ferguson is eager to return to action, even if it means leaving the lightweight division for his original home at 170.
Read more
MMA

Conor McGregor Wants To Fight Dustin Poirier At UFC 255

Conor McGregor says he has accepted an offer from the UFC to fight Dustin Poirier. He also noted, however, that he told...
Read more
UFC

Georges St-Pierre Confident Nick Diaz Still Has What It Takes To Be A UFC Champion

Georges St-Pierre believes Nick Diaz still has what it takes to be a UFC champion. Diaz has been hinting...
Read more
UFC

Dustin Poirier Provides Multiple Reasons Why The Conor McGregor Fight Makes Sense

Dustin Poirier believes him rematching Conor McGregor makes too much sense not to happen. Over the last couple of...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube