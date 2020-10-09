Germaine de Randamie Will Retire If She Loses To Amanda Nunes Again

Germaine de Randamie has upped the stakes for a potential trilogy bout with Amanda Nunes.

de Randamie and Nunes first fought in 2013 with Nunes winning by TKO. They then had their rematch at UFC 245 for the title with the Brazilian dominating the fight to defend her belt.

Now, after Germaine de Randamie beat Julianna Pena she is hoping to get the trilogy with Nunes.

“If I get another shot at Amanda and she beats me, I’ll retire right then and there on the spot. I will forever stay second best,” de Randamie said to MMAFighting. “If she beats me again, I will retire on the spot. There would be nothing left to do. She’s the only one that beat me fair and square. No problem, she’s the true champion. If the third time I can’t beat her, it is what it is.

“If she beats me, I will retire with my head held high. I’m second best. She’s the best, but I still believe I can beat her. Every piece of me tells me I can beat her, and I have the utmost respect for the champ. But if she beats me again, that will be the end of my MMA career. I’ve done it all. I’ve seen it all. That just means I can’t beat her.”

Whether or not Germaine de Randamie will get a third crack at Amanda Nunes is to be seen. Yet, if she does, the stakes will be high for GDR.