Trainer: Gervonta Davis Following The Floyd Mayweather Blueprint

The future is looking bright for WBA super featherweight champion Gervonta Davis. “Tank” is one of the more feared punchers in the sport, and comes off a successful first-time title defense over Hugo Ruiz. Davis finished Ruiz in the first-round with some vicious shots to the head. Now, Davis looks to continue to build his brand before taking on the likes of Vasyl Lomachenko.

Davis’ mentor, undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr., has high hopes for the featherweight star. In fact, he believes “Tank” can become a household name. Recently, Davis’ trainer, Calvin Ford, said that “Money” left Davis the perfect blueprint to model his career after (via Boxing Scene):

“Well if you look at Floyd’s career we are doing the same blueprint that they did. Whatever person that the sanctioning body or the public wants us to fight is who we are going to fight if it makes sense,” Ford said.

With his most recent victory, Davis’ record improves to 21-0. All but one of his victories have come by way of knockout. The only man to have ever gone the distance with Davis was Germán Meraz in 2014.

Do you think Davis can have a career as great as Mayweather’s?