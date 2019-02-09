WBA Super Featherweight Title: Gervonta Davis vs. Hugo Ruiz Results

Tonight (Sat. February 9, 2019) Gervonta Davis makes his first WBA super featherweight title defense. Davis will be taking on Huge Ruiz in a 12-round main event from the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Davis (20-0) is undefeated in his professional boxing career. Of his 20 wins, all but one have come by way of knockout.

He’ll face Ruiz (39-4) who is currently on a three-fight win streak. His last defeat came against Hozumi Hasegawa in 2016 via corner retirement. Now, the 30-year-old Mexican will attempt to shock the boxing world and hand Davis the first defeat of his boxing career. There are plenty of other great fights on the card for fight fans to enjoy.

Check out MMA News’ live coverage of Davis vs. Ruiz below:

WBA super featherweight title: (C) Gervonta Davis vs. Hugo Ruiz

