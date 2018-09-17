GGG’s Coach Reveals When He Wants Canelo Rematch

Over the weekend, Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin put on another boxing middleweight championship classic. Golovkin and Canelo rematched from their initial meeting last year, which ended in a controversial Draw. As a result, the move was made for the pair to rematch on the eve of Mexican Independence Day this past Saturday night.

Both men put on tremendous performances, with nearly every round coming right down to the wire. With how close the rounds were, fight fans knew the judges’ scorecards were going to be a mess. They were. One judge ruled the contest a Draw yet again, however, two other judges gave the slight nudge to Canelo.

As a result, he is the new WBA (Super), WBC, and Ring magazine middleweight champion. Given that their first fight was a Draw and Canelo edged out the rematch, a trilogy bout is warranted. GGG’s coach, Abel Sanchez, tells Boxing Scene he’d like to see that happen in May:

“I would want him to rest now,” Sanchez said. “He’s had some good fights. He rests now and comes back to the gym at the beginning of the year, and they fight in May.”

“I think that, as a pair, they stand to do better than any fight that either one could ever have [against another opponent]. I think next May 5th would be a perfect date, I think it’s a strong possibility that if there’s another fight between them that it’s gonna happen May the 5th.”

Do you think a Canelo vs. GGG rematch will happen? If so, when?