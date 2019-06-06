GGG Suggests Drug Testing Procedures Hindered Anthony Joshua’s Performance Against Andy Ruiz Jr.

Gennady Golovkin has quite the theory on Anthony Joshua’s performance against Andy Ruiz Jr.

On June 1, Joshua put the WBA Super, WBO, IBF, and IBO heavyweight titles on the line against Ruiz Jr. The bout took place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. While Joshua was the heavy favorite going into the bout, he lost via seventh-round TKO.

GGG Talks Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz Jr.

Former WBA Super, WBC, and IBO middleweight champion Golovkin told reporters that “different drug testing procedures” in the United States may have played a role in Joshua’s loss (via Boxing Scene):

“You can look at various elements, various links, so to speak, in this chain. First of all, it was his first fight in the United States. It was his first fight at Madison Square Garden, first fight with different doping-test procedures. It will probably be a big lesson, an important lesson for Joshua to learn. And also, I know Andy Ruiz. I trained together with him. So, I’m not surprised about this outcome of this fight.”

Golovkin went on to say that Joshua’s efforts left a lot to be desired:

“It’s difficult to say what exactly happened because I was not part of the Joshua team. What I can say is he looked terrible in this last fight, Joshua did. … Looking [at it] impartially and objectively, Joshua was terrible. It was his terrible day. Ruiz was great. It was his great day. That’s how you can judge this.”

“GGG” is set to meet Steve Rolls this Saturday night (June 8) in his DAZN debut. Like Joshua, Golovkin will also be a heavy favorite going into Madison Square Garden.