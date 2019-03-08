“GGG” Gennady Golovkin Signs with DAZN

Gennady Golovkin (38-1-1, 34 KOs) is the latest high profile boxer to sign with DAZN. The no longer free agent has signed on with the same video streaming service as Saul “Canelo” Alvarez for a six-fight deal and the speculation of having a GGG vs. Canelo for the third time should come easier to fans with that news in mind.

Golovkin was previously signed to HBO who decided to stop covering boxing last year and DAZN has easily become one of the top viewing platforms for the sport. Golovkin made mention of the sport’s growth with DAZN when speaking with Sporting News about the signing, “DAZN has quickly become the new home of boxing by making the biggest events easily available to the fans.”

“DAZN’s global vision perfectly matched my goals — not just for my career but the opportunity to showcase talented Eastern European fighters to the world.” –Gennady Golovkin

Having both Alvarez and Golovkin signed with DAZN fall in line with what DAZN CEO James Rushton said the company’s goal was when they announced their expansion to the U.S. last June by making the streaming service a “must have for fight fans in the U.S.” DAZN Group executive chairman John Skipper called Golovkin, “a generational talent with international appeal.”

Golovkin is already scheduled for his first bout in June with a yet to be named opponent but the timing seems right with Alvarez facing Daniel Jacobs in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this May. Regardless of the winner of that bout, Golovkin has history attached to both men and the build-up for a potential match in the future with either of them certainly exists.

Along with Alvarez and Golovkin, DAZN also has WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade signed as well making their roster of middleweights in boxing one of the best in the sport.

Do you think fans will get a GGG vs. Canelo III in 2019?