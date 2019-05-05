GGG Not Impressed By Canelo Alvarez’s Win Over Daniel Jacobs

Gennady Golovkin was in attendance for Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs and he wasn’t exactly jumping out of his chair.

Last night (May 4), Alvarez took on Daniel Jacobs in a bid to add the IBF middleweight title to his mantle. Despite missing weight, Jacobs was still eligible to win Alvarez’s WBA Super and WBC titles. In the end, Alvarez took a unanimous decision victory.

‘GGG’ Reacts To Canelo vs. Jacobs

Golovkin took to his Twitter account to share his thoughts on the bout:

I saw no emotions, nothing special today. It was a nice sparring match. Boring. They should have given more to the fans. #CaneloJacobs pic.twitter.com/onBjjV9L1q — Gennady Golovkin (@GGGBoxing) May 5, 2019

Golovkin has fought Alvarez twice. Their first encounter ended in a split draw. Alvarez won the rematch via majority decision. Since both men signed exclusive deals with DAZN, it opens the door for a trilogy fight.

After suffering the only defeat of his career to Floyd Mayweather back in 2013, Alvarez has gone 10-0-1. Along the way he’s defeated the likes of Miguel Cotto, Amir Khan, “GGG,” and now Jacobs.

Golovkin’s lone career loss was to Alvarez. He’ll look to rebound when he takes on Steve Rolls next month inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Rolls has an undefeated record of 19-0.