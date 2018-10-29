Wanting To Avoid Another Decision, Gian Villante Intrigued By Nikita Krylov Match-Up

Nikita Krylov’s decision-less record has Gian Villante intrigued. Villante picked up a split decision win over Ed Herman at UFC Moncton this past weekend (Sat. October 27, 2018). It was his fourth-straight time going to a split decision on the judges’ scorecards, a UFC record. With the victory, Villante has won two of his last four fights.

The 33-year-old light heavyweight does not want to go to the scorecards again. With that being said, a match-up against Nikita Krylov intrigues him (via MMA Junkie):

“I guess, I don’t really know much about him,” Villante said. “I have watched him fight before, and he’s kind of like a – you know, he’s a little bit of a flicker and a mover type thing. But he’s a tough dude, if that’s what they want.”

Once Villante was alerted that Krylov has never seen the judges’ scorecards in his 30-fight career, the New Yorker’s interest went up:

“(Expletive), I don’t want another decision,” Villante said. “Let’s do that one, then. I just don’t want another decision. I’d love to fight with him. Sure. I don’t care who. Whoever it is, let’s go.”

What do you think about a potential match-up between Villante and Krylov?