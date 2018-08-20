UFC Moncton’s Gian Villante Questions Run of Split Decisions

Gian Villante questions his string of split decisions.

Villante is coming off a split decision loss to Sam Alvey back in June. It was the third fight in a row where a Villante bout ended via split decision. Villante was coming off a split decision victory over Francimar Barroso. In the fight prior to that win, Villante dropped a split decision to Patrick Cummins. The last time Villante didn’t have a bout end in a split decision was back in March 2017.

Villante recently appeared at an event with Seeds of Change. There, he told MMAJunkie.com that he doesn’t understand what judges are looking for:

“I want to put people to sleep, but if they’re not going to fight me, and they’re going to run the other way, it’s hard to put people out. I’m chasing like that, and they stop and throw two punches and I’m running – I don’t know how they judge these fights.”

Villante is set to clash with Ed Herman on Oct. 27 at UFC Moncton. It’ll be Villante’s 14th UFC appearance. In the main event of UFC Moncton, Anthony Smith will take on Volkan Oezdemir. Also set for the card is a light heavyweight battle between Misha Cirkunov and Patrick Cummins. A lightweight tilt between Thibault Gouti and Nasrat Haqparast is also on tap. MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC Moncton. Stick with us for the latest updates on the card such as additions and potential changes.

