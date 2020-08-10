Gilbert Burns Details What Tyron Woodley Must Do To Defeat Colby Covington

Gilbert Burns has some advice for Tyron Woodley before he fights Colby Covington.

Woodley says he’s closer than ever to finally sharing the Octagon with Covington. The two have had bad blood brewing ever since Woodley split his time with American Top Team and Roufusport. The two are former training partners at ATT.

Burns Talks What Woodley Can Do To Thwart Covington

Burns is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Woodley. He spoke to The Schmo and detailed what Woodley can do to defeat Covington (h/t The Body Lock).

“I don’t know. It’s an intriguing matchup because Colby is not going to be that dangerous with the hands,” Burns said of the proposed welterweight matchup between Woodley and Covington. “So with that being said, Woodley doesn’t need to fight with his hands up, watching for shots. His hands can be a little lower and he’ll be able to defend the takedown easily — he’s very strong.

“I don’t know, I hope Tyron Woodley gets his cardio good, he needs to be strong mentally going into that fight. I’m going to see that one. I hope Tyron Woodley wins that one.”

Burns has expressed his own gripes with Covington. “Durinho” resents Covington for targeting Brazilian fans in the leadup to his bout with Demian Maia. Covington has been calling Burns “Dilbert” and has downplayed his skills inside the Octagon.

UFC president Dana White has said that Burns is next in line for a shot at the UFC welterweight title. “Durinho” was scheduled to challenge champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 251, but he tested positive for COVID-19. Usman ended up successfully defending his gold against Jorge Masvidal via unanimous decision.