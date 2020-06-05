Gilbert Burns Doubles Down On Not Demanding UFC Title Shot

Gilbert Burns’ preference is to fight for UFC gold next but he will take whatever is offered to him.

Burns is coming off a sensational performance against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. The bout took place on May 30 inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. This was by far Burns’ biggest test to date and he passed with flying colors. “Durinho” scored a lopsided unanimous decision victory over “The Chosen One.”

Gilbert Burns Explains Why He Won’t Demand UFC Title Shot

Fight fans are seeing the best version of Burns yet and the number one-ranked UFC welterweight doesn’t want to lose steam. He told MMAFighting.com that waiting around for a title shot if it isn’t available won’t serve him well.

“I want to fight – I evolve when I’m fighting,” said Burns, who’s won four in a row since moving back up to welterweight, in the process going from unranked to No. 1 in just nine months. “My preference, of course, is to fight for the belt. That’s the fight I want, but I don’t rule out (other) fight. In case they book Kamaru against Masvisal, you can be sure I’ll be fighting Colby or Leon. But fighting for the belt is my preference, of course.”

The welterweight champion is Burns’ training partner Kamaru Usman. Despite the bond they share, Burns says he has no problem taking on Usman for the 170-pound gold. UFC president Dana White has said that Burns’ mentality could very well earn him the next shot at welterweight gold.

Burns certainly is a strong candidate for the welterweight title opportunity. He is riding a six-fight winning streak and he defeated Woodley and Demian Maia in his last two outings. White said Burns is right up there with Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington, and Leon Edwards on the list of potential contenders.