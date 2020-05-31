Gilbert Burns Eyes UFC Title Shot Against Teammate Kamaru Usman

Gilbert Burns will go to great lengths to capture UFC gold, even if it means fighting his training partner.

Burns went one-on-one with former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley last night (May 30). The bout headlined UFC on ESPN 9 inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Burns turned in a stellar performance, shutting Woodley out on the scorecards for a unanimous decision victory. Burns’ striking was too much for “The Chosen One” and he even showcased his high-level grappling in the fight.

Gilbert Burns Wants UFC Title Shot Against Training Partner

Burns and current welterweight champion Usman both train at Sanford MMA, formerly known as Hard Knocks 365. Burns says he has a strong bond with Usman but he cannot be denied a title opportunity. Here’s what he told Daniel Cormier during his post-fight interview (via MMAFighting).

“I love the champ, my training partner Kamaru Usman but give me a shot,” Burns said afterwards. “Dana White, Hunter [Campbell], Sean Shelby, Kamaru, I want to fight for the title.

“A lot of love, a lot of respect for you but I think I’m next. I’m right there. I can fight in July. I want to fight for the title.”

Burns is riding a six-fight winning streak. In that span, he’s beaten Woodley, Demian Maia, Gunnar Nelson, Alexey Kunchenko, Mike Davis, and Olivier Aubin-Mercier. He hasn’t been defeated since July 2018 in a lightweight bout against Dan Hooker.

UFC president Dana White told reporters during the UFC on ESPN 9 post-fight press conference that he will be discussing who is next for Usman with the UFC brass. Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington, and now Burns all seem to be strong candidates. While Masvidal appeared to be a lock at one point, White said there may be other plans for “Gamebred.”

Do you think Gilbert Burns has done enough to deserve the next UFC welterweight title opportunity?