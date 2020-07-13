Gilbert Burns & Leon Edwards Trade Barbs Following UFC 251

Gilbert Burns and Leon Edwards found themselves in a war of words at the conclusion of UFC 251.

In the main event of UFC 251 on July 11, Jorge Masvidal challenged UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. “Gamebred” had no answer for the pressure and grappling skills of Usman. “The Nigerian Nightmare” retained his 170-pound gold via unanimous decision. Burns would’ve received the title opportunity but he tested positive for COVID-19.

Things Get Heated Between Gilbert Burns & Leon Edwards

Burns hopped on his Twitter account to respond to Ariel Helwani’s suggestion of a number one contender bout with Edwards.

Only fair? Come on @arielhelwani I know you don’t like me and I couldn’t care less. But let’s go to facts I just k.o the number 5 and dominate the number 1(former champ) Leon has good wins but no one in the top 5 So as the REAL BOSS @danawhite said I’m Next! That’s Only Fair ✊🏾 https://t.co/OuIA0z8mUG — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 12, 2020

“Only fair? Come [email protected] I know you don’t like me and I couldn’t care less. But let’s go to facts I just k.o the number 5 and dominate the number 1(former champ) Leon has good wins but no one in the top 5 So as the REAL BOSS @danawhite said I’m Next! That’s Only Fair.”

Edwards fired back, saying he should be the one who receives the next crack at Usman’s gold.

@GilbertDurinho Shut your mouth boy you're only where you are at due to good luck and circumstance. You have no place in the top 5 and you know it so sit the fuck down. You knocked out a 46 year old jujitsu guy and a washed woodley sit the fuck down — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) July 12, 2020

“@GilbertDurinho Shut your mouth boy you’re only where you are at due to good luck and circumstance. You have no place in the top 5 and you know it so sit the f*ck down. You knocked out a 46-year-old jujitsu guy and a washed woodley sit the f*ck down.”

Burns ripped Edwards’ resume in response.

🤣🤣 Who you beat journeyman Cowboy? Split decision on Nelson?? RDA is the only real one you beat, but he wasn’t in the top 5. And you just fight once or 2 a year! Sit down 🪑 the boss already said I’m next! — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 12, 2020

“Who you beat journeyman Cowboy? Split decision on Nelson?? RDA is the only real one you beat, but he wasn’t in the top 5. And you just fight once or 2 a year! Sit down Chair the boss already said I’m next!”

Edwards fired back by saying Burns isn’t on his level.

Remember boy you got the Woodley fight because I couldnt. You got the title shot because I couldnt. You are always steps behind me and you are levels below me. — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) July 12, 2020

“Remember boy you got the Woodley fight because I couldnt. You got the title shot because I couldnt. You are always steps behind me and you are levels below me.”

Burns then took shots at Edwards’ backstage incident with Jorge Masvidal last year.

Yes Leon you couldn’t fight twice, and your last fight was a year ago, and you want a title fight? 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ Leon go try to revenge the 3 piece and a 🥤 I just spoke with the boss 📱 I’m next! Better start to calling Jorge or Thompson forget bro no one cares abt Leon — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 13, 2020

“Yes Leon you couldn’t fight twice, and your last fight was a year ago, and you want a title fight? Leon go try to revenge the 3 piece and a Cup with straw I just spoke with the boss Mobile phone I’m next! Better start to calling Jorge or Thompson forget bro no one cares abt Leon.”

UFC president Dana White told reporters following UFC 251 that Burns is next in line to fight Usman. What happens with Edwards once travel issues are out of the way remains to be seen. “Rocky” was supposed to fight Tyron Woodley earlier this year but the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to those plans. Burns eventually got the matchup with Woodley and he turned in a one-sided unanimous decision win.

Who is more deserving of a UFC welterweight title opportunity, Gilbert Burns or Leon Edwards?