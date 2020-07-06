Gilbert Burns Not Pleased With Nate Diaz Over ‘Real Fights’ Comment

Gilbert Burns has taken issue with Nate Diaz’s comment on the new UFC 251 main event.

Burns was set to challenge Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight championship. The title bout would’ve taken place on July 11 at UFC 251. “Durinho” ended up testing positive for COVID-19 and was pulled from the card. Jorge Masvidal will step in to replace Burns.

Gilbert Burns Responds To Nate Diaz’s ‘Real Fights’ Comment

Diaz wasn’t shy in sharing his viewpoint when Usman vs. Burns was initially announced. The Stockton native expressed his belief that Burns took the lowest pay.

“This is what’s wrong with people claiming they’re fighters settling for less cause they know they’re not worth shit you should’ve fought the next guy in line not the guy who would take less cause he’s told too that’s why no one will remember you guys This isn’t a title fight.”

Diaz later followed up with his seal of approval for Usman vs. Masvidal. In the process, he called it a “real fight” unlike Usman vs. Burns. “Durinho” has had enough and he took to Twitter to rip Diaz.

Real? I would maul you! I will out grapple you and out box you.. and I slap you up don’t talk abt real https://t.co/O8aQ5d8uEi — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 6, 2020

Masvidal was initially supposed to have the July 11 spot but negotiations with the UFC broke down. “Gamebred” didn’t take what he was being offered as he claimed only half of what he made for the Nate Diaz fight back in Nov. 2019 was on the table. The UFC ended up going with Burns before the positive test.

The new UFC 251 main event means that three title fights remain in place for the card. The other title fights include featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski taking on Max Holloway in a rematch and Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo for the vacant bantamweight championship.