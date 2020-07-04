Gilbert Burns Reacts To ‘Devastating’ News That He Is Out Of UFC 251

Gilbert Burns will no longer get the chance to headline the first Fight Island card on July 11 when he was set to fight Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title.

Late Friday evening, it was revealed Burns tested positive for COVID-19 and both he and Usman did not get on the charter plane to Abu Dhabi. It is obviously very disappointing news for “Durinho” who was set to fight his longtime teammate and friend while he was getting his first chance to fight for UFC gold.

Following the report, Gilbert Burns took to social media to say he will win this battle over the virus and blames karma for him getting it anyway.

💔 devastating news, not feeling well but I’m going to win this battle! Stay safe out there! Much love 🙏🏾 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 4, 2020

“devastating news, not feeling well but I’m going to win this battle! Stay safe out there! Much love,” Burns wrote.

Durinho then followed that up taking a shot at himself for playing the meme game on everyone and says it is karma.

That’s freaking Karma not playing This memes no more! 😢😢💔 pic.twitter.com/8R88oEbc7q — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 4, 2020

“That’s freaking Karma not playing This memes no more,” he added.

Gilbert Burns entered this fight being 4-0 since moving up to welterweight where last time out he dominate Tyron Woodley to become the number one contender. Before that, he scored a first-round knockout win over Demian Maia and two short notice decision wins over Gunnar Nelson and Alexey Kunchenko.

Whether or not the UFC will rebook Usman vs. Burns for a later date is unknown at this time. But, the focus is Burns and his two cornermen overcome the virus and hopefully get a shot at UFC gold in his next fight.