Gilbert Burns Responds To Nate Diaz’s UFC 251 Rant

Gilbert Burns wasn’t interested in being silent following Nate Diaz’s remarks.

Burns is set to meet UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman on July 11. The bout will headline UFC 251 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. This will be the first UFC title opportunity for Burns, who is riding a six-fight winning streak.

Burns Hits Back At Diaz Over UFC 251 Comments

Diaz took to social media to blast both Burns and Usman. Diaz’s issue is that he believes Burns took less money and Usman avoided fighting Jorge Masvidal, who was initially set to fight for the title.

Burns was quick to respond. Here’s what “Durinho” said on his Twitter account.

Look this guy 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ @NateDiaz209 3 fights in the last 4 years! I’m going to do my 3rd fight in less than 5 months in 2020! Enough said! Just a reminder this fight will be the Champion x N1 Contender! Just do me a favor don’t blink your 👀 get your 🍿 and buy the PPV pic.twitter.com/hTtp7nKiQx — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) June 9, 2020

“Look this guy. @NateDiaz209 3 fights in the last 4 years! I’m going to do my 3rd fight in less than 5 months in 2020! Enough said! Just a reminder this fight will be the Champion x N1 Contender! Just do me a favor don’t blink your [eyes], get your [popcorn] and buy the PPV.”

Burns is coming off a dominant unanimous decision victory over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. It is the biggest win in Burns’ pro MMA career. During his winning streak, Burns has beaten the likes of Woodley, Demian Maia, and Gunnar Nelson.

UFC 251’s main event certainly has an intriguing story. Burns and Usman are teammates at Sanford MMA, formerly known as Hard Knocks 365. “Durinho” had insisted that he’d take a title opportunity despite his bond with “The Nigerian Nightmare” and he wasn’t lying.

UFC 251 will feature two other title fights. Alex Volkankovski will put his featherweight gold on the line in a rematch against Max Holloway. The other title bout will be for the vacant bantamweight championship. Petr Yan and former featherweight ruler Jose Aldo will collide for the 135-pound gold. Stick with MMA News for more details on the UFC 251 card as they become available.