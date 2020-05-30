Gilbert Burns Says He’d Fight Teammate Kamaru Usman For UFC Gold

Gilbert Burns trains at the same gym as Kamaru Usman but he wouldn’t hesitate to fight him if UFC gold was on the line.

Burns would take a significant step forward in fighting for the UFC welterweight title if he can emerge victorious tonight (May 30). Burns will collide with Tyron Woodley in the main event of UFC on ESPN 9. Burns is already coming off the biggest win of his pro MMA career with his TKO finish over Demian Maia but defeating Woodley would be even bigger.

Burns Says He’d Fight Usman For UFC Welterweight Title

Burns revealed to MMAJunkie.com that if he is offered a welterweight title bout against champion Usman, he’d take it.

“I’m professional. He’s professional,” Burns told MMA Junkie. “The numbers, being a No. 1 contender, being a champion – we’re talking about opportunities. I have a family. He has a family. … It’s going to be awkward because I don’t know where we’re going to train. I don’t know if one guy will have to move out to do a camp. But yeah, for sure. We’re fighting. It’s on me. He’s already the champion. I’ve got to go out there and perform my best against Tyron Woodley to get the shot, but yeah, for sure we’re fighting.”

Burns is riding a five-fight winning streak. In that span, he’s defeated Maia, Gunnar Nelson, Alexey Kunchenko, Mike Davis, and Olivier Aubin-Mercier. Burns has also gone 7-1 in his last eight outings.

Woodley is a former UFC welterweight champion, so he will pose a stern challenge for Burns. “The Chosen One” hasn’t been seen in action since losing the 170-pound gold to Usman back in March 2019. Hand surgery derailed Woodley’s plans to fight more in 2019. “The Chosen One” would’ve fought Leon Edwards back in March of this year if it weren’t for travel issues brought about by the COVID-19 crisis.