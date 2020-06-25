Gilbert Burns Says Jorge Masvidal Could Learn From Khabib, Daniel Cormier, & GSP

Gilbert Burns believes that Jorge Masvidal is doing himself a disservice by going against the UFC.

Masvidal has been at odds with the promotion over pay. While things appeared to be going smooth for Masvidal, who won the one-time-only BMF championship against Nate Diaz back in Nov. 2019, things took a sour turn. When negotiating with the UFC for a welterweight title shot against Kamaru Usman, talks broke down. Masvidal said he was only offered half of what he made fighting Diaz.

Gilbert Burns Has Advice For Jorge Masvidal

Burns and Masvidal don’t exactly have a beef brewing but Masvidal has claimed that Burns took the least amount of money possible to fight Usman. Burns has denied this and said he’s making more than other welterweights have been offered. Speaking to MMAFighting, “Durinho” said Masvidal would be best served talking things out with the UFC brass.

“Like we saw a couple guys, Khabib [Nurmagomedov] never complained about money. D.C. [Daniel Cormier] never complained about money. [Georges St-Pierre], a lot of guys, I know these guys make a great amount of money, and they don’t need to go against the UFC, throw everything in the media. I just think there’s a better way than going on social media [and saying], ‘Oh let me go, give me more money or let me go.’ I think you’ve got a better way to do business than this way.”

On July 11, Burns will challenge Usman for the UFC welterweight championship. The title fight is set to headline UFC 251. Usman vs. Burns will be held on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

As for Masvidal, he will sit on the sidelines until he can come to an agreement with the UFC. If not, “Gamebred” has insisted that he’s content with not fighting as he’s “set for life.”