Gilbert Burns Slams ‘Journeyman’ Nate Diaz, Says He’d Beat Him Even With COVID-19

Gilbert Burns is doubling down on his comments aimed at Nate Diaz.

Burns didn’t take too kindly to Diaz’s criticism of the initial booking of Kamaru Usman vs. ‘Durinho.” Burns was set to challenge Usman for the UFC welterweight title on Saturday night (July 11). That plan changed when Burns tested positive for COVID-19. Jorge Masvidal will replace Burns, and Diaz praised the new UFC 251 main event as he feels it’s a “real fight.”

Gilbert Burns Takes Further Aim At Nate Diaz

Burns spoke to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto and slammed Diaz for not thinking his initial scheduled bout with Usman was a “real fight” (h/t MMAJunkie).

“He’s a journeyman. I think I can beat the (expletive) out of Nate Diaz any day of the week,” Burns told ESPN. “Even with corona on me, I believe I can beat Nate Diaz. I can outbox him, outgrapple him, I can slap that guy up easily. The guy comes out and (makes) those comments like – I’m a real fighter too, bro. I used to respect these guys a lot, but guess what? I’m a real fighter, too. You fought Conor (McGregor) on a couple of days’ notice. I fought a Russian guy, 20-0, on a couple days’ notice.

“It bothered me a little bit, because I’m a real fighter, too.”

Burns was penciled in to challenge Usman after Masvidal couldn’t come to terms with the UFC on a deal for a title fight. Leon Edwards, who is also high on the UFC welterweight rankings, couldn’t make it to Fight Island due to travel restrictions. That’s when the UFC turned to Burns before his positive COVID-19 test.

Diaz was last seen in action back in Nov. 2019. He was defeated by Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 244 via third-round TKO due to a doctor’s stoppage.