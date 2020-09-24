Gilbert Burns Takes Issue With Colby Covington Regaining #1 Ranking

Gilbert Burns is not pleased with the updates to the official rankings of the UFC welterweight division.

At UFC on ESPN+ 36, Colby Covington defeated Tyron Woodley in a one-sided TKO victory in the event’s headliner. Following the victory, Covington ascended back to the #1 ranking he held in the past. This knocked Gilbert Burns down one spot to #2, which Burns struggles to understand given the fact that he, too, holds a victory over the man Covington just beat.

U gotta be kidding me! I beat Woodley when he was N1, than Colby came watches my fight do what I did n now he ranks higher than me? He just beat the number 5 and a guy coming from 2 loses n without a soul!

Who does this Rankings? @danawhite send me the contract ASAP #AndNew pic.twitter.com/TqrqrMvqD5 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) September 22, 2020

As perturbed as Burns is at the latest rankings update, Dana White has not budged about who is next for Kamaru Usman, with a bout between Usman and Burns already being reported for UFC 256. On the other hand, Kamaru Usman already holds a victory over Colby Covington at UFC 245 last December, and his title defense against Burns will be almost a year to the day of what was one of the greatest UFC title fights of all time.

