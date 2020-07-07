Gilbert Burns Thinks UFC Welterweight Division Will Become A ‘Circus’ If Jorge Masvidal Beats Kamaru Usman

Gilbert Burns believes the UFC welterweight division would be worse off with Jorge Masvidal as champion.

Masvidal will be replacing Burns in the main event of UFC 251. Burns was initially set to challenge champion Kamaru Usman on Saturday night (July 11) but he tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, Masvidal has stepped in.

Gilbert Burns Says UFC Welterweight Division Turns Into A ‘Circus’ If Masvidal Wins

Speaking to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Burns expressed his belief that a win for Masvidal on Saturday would be bad news for the UFC welterweight division (via BJPenn.com).

Top contender @GilbertDurinho believes the welterweight division will be “a circus” if Jorge Masvidal wins at #UFC251



(via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/fIUUYzUdx3 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 6, 2020

“I want Kamaru to win. First of all, because I kind of like the guy. He was, he is not anymore, he used to be my training partner. So for sure I’ve got Kamaru. If Masvidal wins, things are gonna get crazy. It’s gonna be a circus in that division,” Burns said to ESPN. “I think he’s gonna fight Conor [McGregor], or maybe Nate Diaz. I don’t think the division is gonna run correctly, with the No. 1 and No. 2 guys fighting for the title. He’s gonna make a mess. That’s another thing why I want Kamaru to win, too. I think I will be next. But, if Masvidal wins I know it’s gonna be a mess in that division. Things are gonna get crazy.”

Masvidal has said he’s willing to give Nate Diaz a title opportunity if he defeats Usman. “Gamebred” has also expressed interest in running it back with Stephen Thompson. Masvidal was defeated by “Wonderboy” back in Nov. 2017. It was the last time Masvidal tasted defeat up to this point.

If Jorge Masvidal wins the UFC welterweight title, do you think super fights will win out over the rankings?