Gilbert Burns to Alex Hernandez: “Sign the Contract”

One of the biggest stories of 2018 and arguably the most memorable debut was that of now 26-year-old Alexander Hernandez when the young upstart starched Beniel Dariush in the opening stanza. That debut showing had Hernandez ranked in no time. For his encore performance, Hernandez would pass a stiff test in Olivier Mercier by grinding out a unanimous decision victory.

Following the fight, Hernandez was a bit hard on himself, citing high expectations placed on himself to do nothing short of dominate. You can then imagine his disappointment when he suffered his first UFC loss to Donald Cerrone at UFC Fight Night 143 in January. Following the loss, Hernandez has barely been heard from by the MMA media and there has been no word on when he will be returning to competition. Meanwhile, there is one man who is already tired of waiting: fellow lightweight Gilbert Burns.

“Hey @TheGreat155 wtf are you doing? Cowboy Cerrone had fought once and he is fighting again! Stop hiding! Get you shit together and sign the contract! See you in Uruguay August 10 @seanshelby @danawhite @ufc @AliAbdelaziz00 @MMAjunkie @MMAFighting @espnmma @arielhelwani,” Burns posted via Twitter.

Gilbert Burns has floated in and out of the bottom of the lightweight rankings recently, but is currently left on the outside looking in. A victory over Alexander Hernandez would likely be enough to change that. In his last bout, Burns defeated Mike Davis via submission only one month ago at UFC Fort Lauderdale. Both Burns and Hernandez share the same penultimate opponent in Olivier Mercier, with both being the victor by unanimous decision.

Is Alexander Hernandez vs. Gilbert Burns the fight you would like to see next for both men?