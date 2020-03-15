Gilbert Burns To Colby Covington: ‘I’m Going To Beat You The F*ck Up’

Gilbert Burns still hasn’t forgotten the time Colby Covington called the people of Brazil, “filthy animals.”

Burns competed last night (March 14) against Demian Maia. The welterweight bout served as the co-main event of UFC Brasilia. Burns starched Maia in the first round via TKO. Burns has gone 7-1 in his last eight outings and is riding a five-fight winning streak.

Gilbert Burns Fires Warning To Colby Covington

Following his victory over Maia, Burns made it clear that he’s targeting Covington for his next bout. In particular, Burns isn’t happy with Covington’s past remarks towards Brazilian fans (h/t MMAFighting.com).

”Now, I say I’m going to beat you the f*ck up, motherf*cker,” Burns said, cutting another promo following a win over Demian Maia at UFC Brasilia. You’re going to eat those words, and you’re going to pay an expensive price for them,” Burns said. “I’m coming for you.”

When it comes to whether or not Covington will accept a bout against him, Burns is feeling optimistic.

”He has to – he has no option,” Burns said. “Colby’s next. He’s talking so much. He’s not backing it up, and I’m coming for him.”

Burns recently threw his name in the hat as a potential replacement opponent for the March 21 main event. Tyron Woodley was set to meet Leon Edwards but due to coronavirus concerns, Edwards has pulled out of the fight. Covington has also said he’s down to fight Woodley, who he has bad blood with.

Going into UFC Brasilia, Burns was the 12th-ranked welterweight while Maia held the fifth spot. Burns is expected to shoot up the 170-pound rankings significantly. Whether or not he will take over Maia’s fifth spot remains to be seen.

Do you believe that Gilbert Burns will be able to get a bout with Colby Covington?