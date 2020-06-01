Gilbert Burns Won’t Demand UFC Title Shot: ‘Give Me Who’s Available’

Gilbert Burns isn’t planning to demand a UFC title shot because he simply wants to stay active.

Burns competed this past Saturday night (May 30). He went one-on-one with former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. This was Burns’ chance to step up and solidify himself in the top five 170-pound rankings. Burns made the most of his opportunity and turned in a one-sided unanimous decision victory over “The Chosen One.”

Gilbert Burns Wants To Stay Active, With Or Without UFC Title Shot

During the UFC on ESPN 9 post-fight press conference, Burns told reporters that he will not be taking the route of title shot or bust. Instead, “Durinho” would rather stay active as he wants to keep his momentum going (h/t MMAMania).

“I just told Dana in the backstage area I want to fight before July,” Burns said during the UFC on ESPN 9 post-event press conference. “If those guys keep being crazy, I want to fight for the title. If not, if you book another fight for the title, give me who’s available. If it’s not Colby, give me Leon Edwards, I just want to stay busy.”

Burns is now riding a six-fight winning streak. He hasn’t suffered a defeat since July 2018. That was a lightweight bout against Dan Hooker. While “Durinho” was rebounding nicely at 155 pounds after that loss, he truly hit his stride after moving back up to the welterweight division.

Burns trains with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at Sanford MMA, formerly known as Hard Knocks 365. “Durinho” has said that he is willing to fight Usman for the welterweight. UFC president Dana White has said that he will discuss who is next in line for Usman’s gold with the UFC brass. There are many options including Jorge Masvidal, Leon Edwards, Colby Covington, and now Burns.