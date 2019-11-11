Gilbert Melendez Released By The UFC

Gilbert Melendez’s days on the UFC roster are over.

Fightbook MMA reported that Melendez was given his release by the UFC on Wednesday. Melendez ends his UFC run with a record of 1-6 under the promotion. His last UFC bout was a unanimous decision loss to Arnold Allen back in July.

After the Allen fight, Melendez admitted to ESPN that he was contemplating retirement (h/t Bloody Elbow).

“I’m someone who’s always had friends and love and fighting didn’t define me,” Melendez told ESPN in a post-fight interview. “I have a beautiful, wonderful wife, I have a family that’s supported me, and I have a great community of people at my gym. I don’t need fighting, and it doesn’t define me.

“It’s no secret I’ve been on the fourth quarter. I fought when no one knew about fighting, then I fought when everyone knew about fighting and I’m fighting still because I like it. Not for popularity, not because I want to win, not because I want to protect my brand, just because I love to challenge myself.”

Stick with MMA News for the latest updates on Gilbert Melendez’s fighting future. We’ll have you covered if he signs with another promotion or decides to retire.