Gina Carano Lands Role in New ‘Star Wars’ Series on Disney Streaming Service

Former Elite XC and Strikeforce contender Gina Carano has landed a major role in the upcoming 'Star Wars' spinoff series headed to the Disney+ streaming service.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Carano has been cast alongside former ‘Game of Thrones’ actor Pedro Pascal in the series titled ‘The Mandalorian’ that’s being developed by writer and director Jon Favreau.

Favreau is developing the ‘Star Wars’ live action series as part of the new Disney+ streaming service that is expected to launch in late 2019.

There’s no word on what role Carano will be playing in ‘The Mandarlorian’ but we do know the synopsis for the series — “after the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.”

Considering the timing of her casting news, Carano is likely playing a major part in the new series alongside Pascal.

Carano has stayed very busy in her acting career following her last fight in Strikeforce back in 2009.

Since that time, Carano has starred in films such as ‘Haywire’ directed by Steven Soderbergh as well as parts in movies such as ‘Deadpool’ and ‘Fast and the Furious 6’.

Now Carano has landed her first major starring role on television as she joins the ‘Star Wars’ spinoff expected to debut on Disney+ in late 2019.