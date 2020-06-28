Gina Carano Shares Nude Pic, Renzo Gracie Takes Issue With It

Women’s MMA pioneer Gina Carano set the Internet ablaze with a nude pic but Renzo Gracie isn’t on board.

It’s no secret that Carano has done well for herself outside of MMA. She has gained a sizable following on social media and continues to make her mark in Hollywood with appearances in Fast & Furious 6, Deadpool, and of course The Mandalorian. As a fighter, however, Carano also made an impact as she was once the face of women’s MMA.

Gina Carano Posts Nude Image To The Chagrin Of Renzo Gracie

Carano recently took to her Instagram account to post a nude photo and she did so tastefully.

“’I find freedom sexy. I find freedom so sexy I can’t even explain it to you. You wake up every day and feel like you can do anything,’ – Prince.”

Gracie, who is a former MMA fighter and renowned coach, took to the comment section to make it clear that he isn’t a fan of Carano’s post (h/t Mike Skytte).

Renzo Gracie doesn't like when Gina Carano posts some sexy photos.



And this is silly, because every photo of Gina Carano is a sexy photo imo. pic.twitter.com/GKDczD1JbA — Mike Skytte (@MikeLovesTacosX) June 28, 2020

“Put some clothes on… you don’t need it.. you are among the most beautiful women I’ve ever seen.. That makes you unique.. there’s no need for sex pics… you are the most beautiful woman that walk around, simple as that.”

Carano hasn’t competed in MMA since Aug. 2009. She suffered a first-round TKO loss to Cris Cyborg for the inaugural Strikeforce women’s featherweight title. Cyborg ended up becoming one of the most dominant fighters in the history of MMA competition. Carano was set for a comeback fight under the Strikeforce banner but it never materialized.