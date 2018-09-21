Blackzilians Founder Glenn Robinson Dies

The MMA community is in shock as the founder of the famed Blackzilians team Glenn Robinson has passed away due to a suspected heart attack (via MMAJunkie.com):

The news of his death was also reported by several media outlets and his daughter Sam Robinson also confirmed the news through her Instagram story.

Robinson was the founder of the MMA powerhouse team Blackzilians out of Boca Raton, Florida. Before the gym, Robinson was the president of Iron Bridge Tools, a successful tool manufacturer. Blackzilians were one of the most feared teams in the MMA community closely working with former champions Vitor Belfort, Eddie Alvarez, Rashad Evans and world-class fighters like Anthony Rumble, Volkan Ozedemir, Kamaru Usman etc.

Blackzilians and Robinson gained even more exposure as they were pitted against their arch nemesis Dan Lambert from American Top Team on season 21 of The Ultimate Fighter. The season ended in Blackzilians’ favor as the current welterweight powerhouse Kamaru Usman won that season after defeating Hayder Hassan.

In the following years, Blackzilians lost their relevancy due to internal management problems. Then primary coach, the talented Henri Hooft split from them and started his own gym in Lantana, Florida. On top of the that several of the team’s top-level athletes migrated to Hooft’s new gym. Also, outside of MMA Robinson has had to deal with other business problems, his company Iron Bridge Tools filed for bankruptcy. Robinson spoke about moving on from past events and was planning to start fresh.

Several of his former Blackzilians members paid their condolences through their social media to Robinson including Anthony Rumble who was the closest to Glenn Robinson, Rashad Evans, etc. Its a great loss to the MMA community and he will be always remembered by fans for putting together one of the best teams on the planet.

We here at MMA News send our condolences to the family and friends of Glenn Robinson.