Glover Teixeira and Ion Cutelaba Bout Moved To UFC Miami

Glover Teixeira and Ion Cutelaba's light heavyweight clash has been re-scheduled for UFC Miami after they were unable to fight in Brooklyn.

Glover Teixeira and Ion Cutelaba will get to fight after all. Initially, the pair were expected to compete at UFC Brooklyn last month. Unfortunately, an injury to Cutelaba prevented that from happening. After Cutelaba pulled from the card, Teixeira was given Karl Roberson as a replacement opponent. He picked up a first-round submission victory by way of arm-triangle choke.

Now, MMA Fighting has confirmed an initial report by Combate, that Teixeira and Cutelaba is back on for UFC Miami (UFC on ESPN 3). The show goes down from the American Airlines Arena on April 27, 2019. With his victory over Roberson, Teixeira has now won two of his last four fights inside the Octagon.

As for Cutelaba, he is currently on a two-fight win streak. He has finished both Henrique da Silva and Gadzhimurad Antigulov via first-round knockout. Cutelaba is hoping for a huge third-straight win over a veteran such as Teixeira, which might toss him into the title contention conversation.

