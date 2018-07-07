UFC Light Heavyweight Glover Teixeira Talks Chuck Liddell’s MMA Return

Glover Teixeira has responded to the return of his longtime friend and training partner Chuck Liddell.

Back in May, Liddell revealed he will be coming out of retirement. “The Iceman” said he was working on a third mixed martial arts bout with Tito Ortiz under Golden Boy Promotions. Fast forward to July and the bout agreement has been signed. Liddell and Ortiz will clash at a date to be announced on pay-per-view.

Teixeira, who is the third ranked light heavyweight in the UFC, is well aware of the news. Speaking to Bloody Elbow, the Brazilian bruiser gave his take on Liddell’s comeback:

“I mean, I’m happy for Chuck whatever his decision is. In my opinion; the guy’s a professional. He’s done a lot. I don’t think he needs to fight anymore. He’s proven himself a bunch of times. If he doesn’t fight anymore he’s already proven that he’s one of the best of all time. But if his decision is to fight again, then I support him. I’ve already told him, ‘If you need me, I’ll be there for you my friend,’ and that’s it. If he needs me, I’ll be there. I’ll be helping him getting ready to fight Tito again.”

Glover Teixeira did admit he’d rather Liddell have chosen to fight someone other than Ortiz due to “The Iceman’s” two victories over his rival. Liddell and Ortiz first competed back in April 2004. Liddell won the bout via second-round TKO. In their second encounter, Liddell again emerged victorious this time with a TKO in the third round.

As of now, Liddell vs. Ortiz is without a date and location. Many have speculated Las Vegas at the end of the year, but nothing has been confirmed.

Do you think Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz III can find success in terms of pay-per-view buys?