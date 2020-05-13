Glover Teixeira Confident He’ll Pull Off Upset Over Anthony Smith

Glover Teixeira believes he has enough steam left in him to stop Anthony Smith in his tracks.

Tonight (May 13), Teixeira will go one-on-one with Anthony Smith in a light heavyweight tilt. The bout is set to headline UFC Jacksonville. Teixeira is hoping to extend his winning streak to four. Going into the bout, Smith is a -190 favorite with Teixeira being a +155 underdog according to Bovada.

Teixeira Believes He Will Upset Smith

Ahead of UFC Jacksonville, Teixeira said he’s aware that Smith has heart and grit but he feels an upset is on the horizon.

“Anthony Smith is super tough,” Teixeira told MMA Fighting. “I’ve been watching his fights since the Hector (Lombard) one. He’s had some highs and lows in his career, just like me. He’s really tough, but I believe I’ll upset a lot of people. I’m the underdog, many people talking about the old guy, but I’ll go there and win this fight, for sure. I’m very confident. I’ll go there to submit him or knock him out.”

In his last three outings, Teixeira has scored victories over Nikita Krylov, Ion Cutelaba, and Karl Roberson. Smith is coming off a submission victory over Alexander Gustafsson back in June 2019.

Going into UFC Jacksonville, Smith is the fourth-ranked UFC light heavyweight while Teixeira holds the eighth spot. For the 40-year-old Teixeira, there isn’t a whole lot to lose.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of UFC Jacksonville tonight. Join us for live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.