Glover Teixeira: Daniel Cormier Has to Make a Decision on Light Heavyweight Title

Glover Teixeira wants Daniel Cormier to share the wealth.

When Cormier captured the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title from Stipe Miocic, many wondered what would be next for “DC.” That thought lasted just a few seconds as Brock Lesnar was called out and he shoved Cormier at the conclusion of UFC 226. Now, many are left to speculate as to whether or not Cormier will ever defend his light heavyweight title again.

Cormier has expressed interest in defending his 205-pound gold against Mauricio “Shogun” Rua before putting his heavyweight title on the line against Lesnar. Cormier finds himself at the number one spot on the official UFC pound-for-pound rankings and many light heavyweights have been calling him out. Alexander Gustafsson, Yoel Romero, Anthony Smith, and Ilir Latifi can be added to that list.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Teixeira said he’d like to fight Gustafsson in Brazil for the vacant light heavyweight title:

“We can do that in Brazil, in Sao Paulo. Make it for a belt, brother. Cormier has to make a decision if he will defend the heavyweight belt or the light heavyweight belt and leave one for us. He’s asking for a lot. Okay, you won both, congratulations, you’re f***ing awesome, but you can only keep one. Share the bread, man. Everybody wants to know [if Cormier will return to light heavyweight]. We need to know that. Everybody is waiting for that, if he comes back or stays at heavyweight. You can’t eat the entire cake alone. That’s the truth.”

First, Teixeira must focus on his next opponent. He will go one-on-one with Corey Anderson tomorrow (July 22) at UFC Hamburg. Teixeira was initially set to meet Latifi, but that didn’t happen as Latifi went down with an injury. MMA News will have live coverage of UFC Hamburg.

Do you think we’ll be seeing Glover Teixeira challenge for a vacant light heavyweight title?