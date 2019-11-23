Glover Teixeira Eyes Early 2020 Bout With Corey Anderson Or Jan Blachowicz

Glover Teixeira is looking at rematching Corey Anderson or taking on Jan Blachowicz next.

The Brazilian is on a three-fight winning streak where he beat Karl Roberson by submission, Ion Cutelaba by submission, and Nikita Krylov by split-decision all this year. His last loss came at the hands of Anderson in 2018 which is why he wants to run that back.

“There are some new people coming up in the belt, but I’m super motivated, I want to fight with some heads now. I would like a rematch with Corey Anderson or fight with Jan Blachowicz, that would be a good fight for me. I would like to fight them, and who knows early next year I’m not facing these guys? We will see,” Teixeira said to Combate (via BJPENN.com). “I want to fight these guys who are in the belt straight too. I’m a guy who always fought the tops. The guys I lost always fought for the belt, because it was kind of a fight for the chance to fight for the belt.

“I lost to [Alexander] Gustafsson and to Anthony Johnson and they fought for the belt. Then I won three fights against tough guys and now I have to get a name guy like Corey Anderson or Blachowciz to get in the goal face again.”

None of Teixeira, Anderson or Blachowicz are booked for a fight. However, Anderson has said he wants the title shot and may wait for the winner of Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes. Yet, Teixeira shot his shot and called for his next fight.