Glover Teixeira hopes he can avoid having shoulder surgery.

Teixeira was scheduled to meet Jimi Manuwa in the main event of UFC Sao Paulo on Sept. 22. Those plans went awry when Teixeira was forced to pull out due to an injury. Teixeira ended up being replaced by Thiago Santos. The former UFC light heavyweight title challenger now waits to see if he will require surgery on his injured shoulder. The injury in question is a tear in his left rotator cuff.

UFC Light Heavyweight Glover Teixeira Hopes to Avoid Shoulder Surgery

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Teixeira said that physical therapy will decide if he will ultimately need to go under the knife:

“I’m going to do six weeks of physical therapy and I’ll see if it heals. The guys are confident it will, but it might need surgery. I felt the shoulder – it would stop hurting, I’d recover, and then in camp I’d feel it every now and then. And then I think it just got worse.”

Teixeira was hoping to bounce back from his unanimous decision loss to Corey Anderson last month. Teixeira has gone 2-3 in his last five outings. In that span, he’s fallen to Anthony Johnson, Alexander Gustafsson, and Anderson. Teixeira turns 39 in October and would like to do all he can to avoid surgery so he can return to the Octagon as soon as possible. MMA News will keep you posted on the latest updates regarding Teixeira’s status.

Do you think Glover Teixeira’s time off will make things worse in his MMA career?